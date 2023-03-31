Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo gave her first wild smile during proceedings on Thursday after her long absence.

Thursday was her second day in Parliament after she resurfaced to mourn her late colleague, Philip Basoah, MP for Kumawu in the Ashanti region on Tuesday.

Obuasi MP, Kwaku Agyemang Kwarteng sat close to Ms. Sarfo who gave off a sudden smile though it is not clear what discussion they were having.

The MP’s first appearance on Tuesday did not see much of her as she spent few hours and left without a word from her on the floor.

However, she was seen on Thursday actively interacting with a few of her colleague parliamentarians.

Ms. Safo wore a gold suit with a light gold inner.

ALSO READ:

There was a sudden loud voice from the Minority side apparently from Isaac Adongo in the Akan language “Adwoa wo re ko fie?, to wit ‘Adwoa are you going home? and that brought another laughter from some members of Parliament.