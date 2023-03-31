SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 29 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 1 to Monday 3 April 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the meeting of Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on the early afternoon of Saturday 1 April. While the Citizens are fighting with Arsenal to claim the title, the Reds find themselves scrapping just to make the top four and secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

“They [Arsenal] have gone many years without winning the Premier League and that has given them a little bit extra to win games, as they have after 93, 96, or 98 minutes. That desire is something they have that we don’t because we have won back-to-back titles,” admitted City manager Pep Guardiola, as they chase a fifth title in the space of six seasons.

Arsenal will have their chance to respond to City’s result against Liverpool when they face Leeds United at home in the pick of the mid-afternoon kick-offs. The return of Gabriel Jesus from injury has been a major boost for the Gunners: “He looks free, he looks ready. To see him there with a smile on his face was a joy. I was really happy for him,” said the manager Mikel Arteta of the Brazilian forward.

Saturday wraps up with Chelsea hosting Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, while Sunday features West Ham United hosting Southampton and a rematch of the Carabao Cup final, as Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James Park.

“We won’t talk of revenge or anything like that in the dressing room, but I am sure the players will have that extra motivation,” said Magpies manager Eddie Howe, who watched his team lose 2-0 to the Red Devils in the cup final at Wembley.

The round wraps up on Monday with Everton hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park and chasing a victory in their fight against relegation. “That’s the big thing for me, the mentality,” said Toffees manager Sean Dyche. “Finding that mentality as a group of people, all noses pointing in the right direction, all willing to put everything we can into winning games. That is the starting point.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 1-3 April 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 1 April

13:30: Manchester City v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Bournemouth v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Arsenal v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Crystal Palace v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

18:30: Chelsea v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 2 April

15:00: West Ham United v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Newcastle United v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 3 April

21:00: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2