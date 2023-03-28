Embattled Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo, on Tuesday resurfaced in Parliament following the death of Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah.

Clad in a black outfit and turban, Miss Safo joined her colleagues to mourn Mr Basoah.

In a video captured by Adom News‘ correspondent Ohene Amponsah, the lawmaker was spotted in a sombre mood as she sat with two male MPs.

She expressed condolences to the late MP’s family who she acknowledged she entered parliament with the same year.

Adwoa Safo in Parliament

Mr Basoah died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was part of the three MPs including Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, and Asssin North MP, Gyakye Quayson, who did not participate in the voting of the ministerial nominees last Friday, March 24, 2023, due to ill health.

He was 54.

The deceased first came to Parliament in 2013 after winning the election in the Kumawu constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Prior to this, he was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.