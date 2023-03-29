The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday wore black clothes following the death of their colleague, Philip Basoah.

Mr Basoah, who was the MP for Kumawu, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

His death came as a shock to many, especially the Caucus, which needed him so much on Friday for the voting on ministerial nominees but he was absent due to a sudden illness he suffered.

The Caucus members appeared in the chamber devastated and in a mourning mood with little or no words emanating from the side.

The Speaker, Alban Bgabin, ordered a minute of silence in his memory and asked the MPs to take issues of their health seriously.

Mr Basoah came to Parliament in 2013 and was part of the sixth, seventh and eighth parliament.

The late MP was the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee of Parliament.

He served on the Lands & Forestry and Committee on Selection before becoming the chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and Public Enterprises.

Mr Basoah obtained a Masters Degree in Human Resource Management in 2012, B.ED (Arts) (Education) – 2000, B.ED (Education) in 2000, GCE A Level – in 1994, GCE O Level in 1991 and MLSC – 1986. He was also a former teacher.