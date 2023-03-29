Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, has expressed his heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mr Dafeamekpor expressed shock at the death of his colleague and described his demise as ‘tragic’.

Mr Dafeamekpor’s comments come after Mr Basoah was confirmed dead in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 according to a family source.

He died at the age of 54 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Chronicling the personality of Mr Basoah, the South Dayi MP said “[he’s] very calm and focused yet very active, especially on the Public Accounts Committee.”

Mr Dafeamekpor further indicated that the Kumawu MP was continually active in Parliament the previous week before his demise.

“This is so tragic. Hon. Basoah you were so active just last week in Parliament. Very calm and focused yet highly active, especially on the Public Accounts Committee where you and I serve.

“Fare thee well, my brother. My deepest condolences to your family and Constituents. You served well,” Mr Dafeamekpor tweeted.

Mr Basoah was born on Tuesday, November 18, 1969.

The former MP was one of three MPs who were absent from Parliament on Friday, March 24, during the voting of some six new Ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

The late Mr Basoah was a member of the sixth and seventh Parliament.

Before being an MP, he was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a Tutor at the Agogo State College.

Until his death, Basoah was the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee of Parliament.