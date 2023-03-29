Akwasi Sarkodie, an uncle of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, has eulogised the late lawmaker following his death.

He said Mr Basoah has lived a good life and was a kind and good man who devoted much of his life to public service, especially towards the development and growth of his people.

“Basoah has really paid his dues. As a family, we won’t pick one thing he has done because he made sure the people of Kumawu are taken care of. He took care of the widows, the poor and he even gave them money all the time.

“A lot of the youth have been enrolled in school all because of Mr Basoah and has helped them in terms of getting them jobs. Those people are really affected because their lives depended on him. Now he is no more, we have really lost a gem. But I am hopeful that per his good deeds, God will receive him in heaven,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Philip Basoah, 54, died on Monday, March 27, following a brief illness.

Meanwhile, members of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region have expressed sadness at the unfortunate news.

