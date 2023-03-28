Some details about the wife and kids of the late Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah, have popped up following his death.

The late MP is said to have four children with his wife.

Uncle of the late MP, Akwasi Sarkodie, made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty, stating Mrs Basoah stays in US with one of the kids.

However, the remaining three are at Ejiisu with their grandmother.

“Anytime he leaves Accra, he normally visits the kids and even sleeps there just to be with them,” he said on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty.

Asked if the kids have been informed about their father’s death, Mr Sarkodie said they are very young and so they have to tread cautiously on how to break the news to them.

Mr Basoah reportedly died on Monday night after a short illness.

Born on November 18, 1969, he died aged 54.

The deceased first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 election in the Kumawu constituency of the Ashanti Region.