Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says MPs must not relegate matters of their health to the background.

The Speaker formally informed Parliament of the death of late MP for Kumawu, Phillip Basoah, which sad event occurred this dawn.

The Speaker explained that once MPs pass on, people will be scheming to replace them and must always do well to ensure they are healthy to do their work.

Some MPs who spoke to JoyNews complained about the stress and burden their work places on them and the need to always undertake regular medical checkups.

The MP is said to have died early Tuesday morning, March 28.

He died at the age of 54 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.