An uncle of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah, has said his mother is traumatized by his death.

Family sources who confirmed his death said he died early this morning, Tuesday, March 28.

He died at the age of 54 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Basoah was conspicuously missing in parliament last Friday, March 24, 2023, during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

But his uncle, Akwasi Sarkodie told Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty that they only got to know about his disappearance during the voting of the President’s nominees in parliament.

According to him, his death came as a shock to the family as it was even difficult to break the news to the mother.

He said they had to go with a prophetess to break the news to the mother.

“When we went to see my sister at her house, we went with a prophetess and when we got there, we first of all, prayed for her and then afterwards, the woman picked a Bible and asked her if she believes in God, which my sister responded yes, and so the prophetess went ahead to tell her that God has sent her to come and tell her that God has called her son.

“My sister responded saying that she thanked God for calling his son but she is very hurt and it’s heartbreaking that her son didn’t bury her rather she is the one coming to bury her son,” the uncle said.

NPP MP passes on