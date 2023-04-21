The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk, has rolled out new measures which require users and companies to pay an amount of $8 to be verified or maintain the blue check on the digital platform.

The new legacy verification requirement has caused many to lose their blue checks across the world.

In Ghana, most of the celebrities, politicians, including companies and reputable government agencies are now required to pay the amount for extra services and advantages.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has disclosed he will be paying the verification fee for some celebrities including Stephen King and basketball star Lebron ‘King’ James.

Nonetheless, Ghanaian celebrities who have lost their blue checks includes Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, John Dumelo, Wendy Shay, Efya, Quamina MP and DKB among others.

Additionally, it is worth to note that some of them have paid, but it might take a while to update.

Check out the profile of celebrities without blue checks below:

