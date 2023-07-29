Afia Owusuwaa, the mother of a 23-year-old man who was dragged on the ground at Dadease by a policeman during an arrest, has spoken on the incident.

According to her, she is in shock and yet to come to terms with the news and circumstances that led to her son, Justice Afram’s arrest.

She was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Madam Owusuwaa said his son has been released from police cells following the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“The IGP called me on Thursday to apologise and also ask for the whereabouts of my son but I told him he is still with the police. So he [IGP]assured me he has directed that my son is taken to the hospital and brought back home.

“But the police who took my son to the hospital instead of bringing him home went to stand at the outskirt of the town for whatever reason and called that we can come for him but I declined,” she narrated.

The distraught mother said the police subsequently directed the family to come for Justice at Akotosu police station.

“When I got there, I was given a paper whose content I didn’t know to stamp with no opportunity to ask questions and I think I made a mistake with that because I have no idea what the paper is about. He was then handed to us to take him home,” she said.

Meanwhile, Madam Owusuwaa added the police have ordered that Justice reports himself every Wednesday.

