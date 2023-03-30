Ghanaian gospel musician Great Ampong could not stop admiring the stately building that housed one of Ghana’s best private schools in the Ashanti Region, Great Minds International School.

The gospel musician was touched by Lil Win’s hard work which shone through the edifice of the school.

The two celebrities had an imposing presence as they walked side-by-side inspecting the classrooms and hallways leading to Lil Win’s office on the school compound.

Whilst leading the “Anka Enye” hitmaker across the compound towards his office, Lil Win could not help but equally commend the musician for his contribution to the industry.

“Our blessings are not in the hands of man. I’m a legend. Superstar. Today, I have a very big visitor. Our father is here to visit Great Minds International School. I’m happy to see my legend. These are our leaders. You are mad if you are a star and don’t respect your seniors when you meet them. The tour ended in Lil Win’s office, which was beautifully decorated with exquisite furniture, vibrant-coloured ornamental plants and numerous awards won by the actor for various accomplishments.”