Samuel Narteh George, a lead Sponsor of the Anti-LGBTQI Bill, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to emulate his predecessors in making his position clear.

To the Ningo Prampram Legislator, the President’s indecisive posture on the issue of LGBTQI-related issues in Ghana is problematic.

“All former Presidents made their positions clear on this (LGBTQI) which has the potential to destroy our culture and values but why is President Nana Addo not being clear on his position?” Sam George queried.

Speaking to the Press in Parliament, Sam George said the President being emphatic will further encourage Ghanaians and will send a strong signal to the international community of Ghana’s position.

He recounted late former president Atta Mills made his stance clear by rejecting it and settling arguments on the debate during his era.

Hoping to see the bill passed into law, The MP was hopeful, the President will assent to it when passed by Parliament.

ALSO READ:

Be bold and reject LGBTQI+ – Nana Yaa Jantuah tells Akufo-Addo

LGBTQI+ bill to be laid in parliament

The Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairman, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi in an exclusive interview with Adom Parliamentary Correspondent, Ohene Amponsah assured that the bill would be laid soon and all was set for the bill to go through the process of passage by the House.

The bill is being sponsored by seven Members of Parliament, six from the Minority and the Lone Ranger from the Majority Caucus and MP for Assin South, Rev John Ntim Fordjour.