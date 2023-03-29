General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempem Jantuah, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to be bold and take a firm decision on LTGBTQI+ issues in Ghana.

She has reiterated the practice is alien to the Ghanaian culture and values and must not be entertained in any terms.

Her comment comes after the President indicated that the substantial elements of the Anti-LGBTQI bill, which is currently before Parliament, have been modified.

The modification, he explained, was done following an intervention by the Attorney-General, adding that the final outcome is yet to be determined.

The President said this during a joint press briefing with US Vice President, Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House on Monday when she was asked about the bill.

Madam Harris did not directly address the Anti-gay bill in Ghana’s Parliament but restated her stance on human rights violation against minorities, adding that her position remains unchanged.

In response, President Akufo-Addo said the Anti-LGBTQI bill has not been passed yet, stating he has no doubt that Parliament will consider the sensitivity of the human rights aspect.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Miss Jantuah said President Akufo-Addo must demonstrate boldness just like late former President John Atta Mills.

“The President was not blunt because we are broke and need money but he should be able to state his position.”

She said Madam Harris was in no position to lecture Ghanaians on what to do “in our country.”

ALSO READ:

Akufo-Addo gives update on Anti-LGBTQI Bill in Parliament

You can’t intervene in anti-LGBTQ+ bill; you’re not in charge – Bagbin tells Akufo-Addo

“I respect Kamala Harris a lot as the first female Vice President of Jamaican and Indian descent. She shouldn’t come and disrespect us in our country. She shouldn’t have even asked that question because it contradicts our culture and values.

“I don’t think Nana Addo can go to America and propose for them to accept polygamy or would she have been born if his mother or father was part of the LGBTQI+ community?” she stated.