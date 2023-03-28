President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that the substantial elements of the Anti-LGBTQI bill, which is currently before Parliament, have been modified.

He explained that the modification was done upon the intervention of the Attorney-General, adding that the final outcome is yet to be determined.

The President said this during a joint press briefing with US Vice President, Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House on Monday.

“My understanding with the recent discussion I had with the chairman of the committee is that, substantial elements of the bill have already been modified,” he stated while responding to a question from a New York Times journalist.

President Akufo-Addo also dismissed claims that there is already a legislation governing the activities of the LGBQI+ fraternity in the country.

Clarifying the matter, he noted that the Anti-LGBTQI bill has not been passed yet.

“The statement that there is legislation to that effect is not accurate,” he emphasised.

According to him, he has no doubt that Parliament will consider the sensitivity of the human rights aspect.

“The legislation is a legislation that is being proposed as a Private Members Bill. This is not an official legislation of the government but it is one that is being mooted by a handful of private members,” President Akufo-Addo clarified.

It would be recalled that on July 2021, eight members of Parliament introduced the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

The bill seeks to criminalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.

However, International organizations have raised concerns that the Bill could infringe on the rights of LGBTQ+ persons who are a minority group in the country.

Although the bill is at the consideration stage in Parliament, the Attorney-General says portions are unconstitutional.

Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame explained that some of the “provisions will violate some fundamental human rights and freedoms, particularly the right to privacy.

This is contained in a response to a request for memoranda on the position of government by the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of Parliament dated October 19, 2022.

According to Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Anti-LGBTQI bill, in its current form, will therefore face some fundamental challenges during its implementation.