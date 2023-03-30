Former Tema East MP, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has stated that President Akufo-Addo has made a clear stance about LGBTQ+.

According to him, the President while at the Mampong Anglican church, last year said that “these ungodly acts will never happen under his watch.”

“The President has been categorical. I recall last year in the Anglican church in Mampong, there was this heat on homosexuality and gayism that came up. It was so intense in the country at the time and when he mounted the podium in the church, he made a decisive statement that these ungodly acts of homosexualism and gayism will never happen under his watch.

“At that time, there was no foreign anything before him. When the late Former President, may his soul rest in peace, when he made that first bold statement, there was nobody before him,” he recalled on Accra-based TV3.

He explained that the President’s response to US VEEP, Kamala Harris was the best he could have done as the matter is before parliament.

“And the fact that he made a statement that look, the fact that this is a human rights issue, this is a lawyer, a professional lawyer and when the lawyers are speaking they are very careful because of their training and background. Because the forum and the platform to deal with this problem is before Parliament, there is very little the President can do about it.

“He has no control, he has no authority and he said look apart from the human rights angle, the general feeling of the Ghanaian populace and what is the general feeling of our people, this is something that we detest,” he explained.

Mr Titus-Glover also stated unequivocally that he is not supportive of the act and commended Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George for spearheading the cause to pass the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

“This is a man who has daughters. Was it last year one of them got married? He gave the hand of the daughter to a man. And you think the President will allow these things to happen? Look at the action of the man.

“Me I’m against it. In fact, let me commend my younger brother Nartey George. He has been the spear, low ranger in this thing,” he lashed out.