Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has declared the Kumawu Constituency seat vacant.

Mr Bagbin made the announcement while addressing the House on Friday, March 31, 2023.

This comes on the death of the Member of Parliament (MP), Philip Basoah who served on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Basoah died on Tuesday, March 28 after a short illness.

The Speaker explained the Electoral Commission (EC) has formally been informed to take the necessary action as required by law.

In view of this, the EC in the coming days is expected to conduct a by-election in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has announced barring any unforeseen circumstances, Mr Basoah’s burial arrangement will be scheduled for May 20 and 21 2023.

This according to him was a proposal made to his family when they visited the House on Friday to formally inform parliamentarians about his death.

