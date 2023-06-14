Ghanaian actress, Christiana Awuni, has expressed her strong support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, stating that she will embark on a massive campaign for him in the 2024 elections if she is still alive.

In a recent interview, the Kumawood actress emphasised her endorsement of Mr Mahama and her determination to support the NDC.

“I have endorsed Mahama. I will strongly campaign for the NDC if God does not take my life. I will fervently support the NDC. All I need is life and strength, yes,” she declared.

When asked about the reasons behind her decision, she highlighted Mr Mahama’s support for the movie industry and his deep understanding of its intricacies.

According to her, though Mr Mahama is no longer in power, he has made significant contributions to the well-being of veteran actors on pension, providing them with financial assistance for survival.

“I saw a lot of things. When Mahama was in power, he understood the acting job. Even though he is not the sitting president, look at what he’s doing for some actors who are on pension and are not working? These people are on his payroll, and every month, he gives them something to feed on,” she explained.

The veteran actress further praised Mr Mahama’s compassionate nature, noting that he extends help to individuals regardless of their political affiliation.

She expressed her desire for Mr Mahama to return to power, as she believes he can address the issue of unemployment among the youth and create more job opportunities.

“There are some people who are NPP supporters, but Mahama still looks after them. He is merciful and thinks about everyone. I want the man to come so he can reduce the unemployment rate among the youth. This is because the youth is our strength,” she passionately expressed.

