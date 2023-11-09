Joyce Bawah Mogtari, aide to the former President John Dramani Mahama has said the flagbearer of National Democratic Congress(NDC) is more than competent to tackle the economic challenges in the country.

She said a vote for John Mahama in the 2024 elections is a vote for honesty, sincerity, integrity and a chance to build the Ghana we want.

Taking to Twitter, Madam Mogtari therefore rallied Ghanaians to vote for former President.

“John Dramani Mahama, is a respected and eminent Ghanaian politician and a nation builder.

“As Ghanaians grapple with unprecedented hardships, unemployment, and economic woes, it is imperative that we have a leader who can unify us, tolerate, and embrace our differences, and celebrate our diversity”.

““A vote for John Mahama is a vote for honesty, sincerity, and integrity and a chance for all of us to build the Ghana we want,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama in a meeting with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday assured to tackle the economic problems should he win the next elections.

