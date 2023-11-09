A political science lecturer at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region, Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere, has condemned Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, describing him as someone who uses psychology in his political predictions.

While acknowledging that he lacks the capacity to comment on spiritual matters, Dr Otchere noted that, Owusu Bempah’s recent statement about the possibility of former President John Dramani Mahama reclaiming his seat in the 2024 general elections was more of a psychological perspective than a prophecy.

Rev. Owusu Bempah had suggested that the spiritual condition preventing Mahama from becoming President in 2020 no longer exists.

But Dr. Otchere explained that, this statement by the man of God was a form of a psychological pep talk, recognising the shifting winds of change in the political landscape.

According to the lecturer, Rev. Owusu Bempah is strategically packaging the notion of change in a form of prophecy while being fully aware of the prevailing political dynamics.

In making this assessment, Dr. Otchere emphasised the role of psychology in political discourse and how individuals, including religious leaders, navigate and contribute to the perception of change in the political sphere.