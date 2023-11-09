The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Legal Directorate will soon commence the prosecution of criminal acts that occur under the National Petroleum Authority Act 2005 (ACT 691) and its related regulations.

This prosecution follows the Attorney’s General appointment of a public prosecutor in respect of criminal actions that arise under the Act.

The Head of the Legal directorate of NPA, Farida Ali-Musah, who made this known during a media engagement at Eusbet Hotel in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono region, said the NPA was established under the Act with the statutory mandate to regulate, monitor and oversee the petroleum downstream industry.

She mentioned the engagement in activities in the downstream industry without a license, misapplication of prescribed petroleum pricing formula, false statements and withholding of material information, and obstruction or interference with officers and employees of the authority.

She stressed they are waging a war on the illegal fuel operators and ‘tabletop’ fuel operators of petroleum products, and the punishment ranges from fines from Ghc2000 upwards to imprisonment of not less than ten years.

Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Manager of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Kwadwo Odano Appiah indicated that, they move around monthly with a team known as the ”Quality Assurance Team” to all fuel stations within the country to conduct a test of the fuel being sold to the public to make sure there are no sales of fake fuel products to customers.

He pledged the readiness of the National Petroleum Authority to ensure the sales of quality petroleum products to Ghanaians.