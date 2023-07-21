The Northern regional manager of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Rasheed Dauda, has issued a warning to fuel users to refrain from patronizing ‘table top’ fuel.

He expressed concern that purchasing fuel from unlicensed or unregulated fuel stations could pose risks to engines.

During a media engagement held by the National Petroleum Authority in Tamale, Mr Dauda explained that they have been actively trying to curtail illegal fuel operators, but it has been a challenging task as these operators keep changing locations.

Mr Dauda advised consumers not to be lured by the cheap rates of low-quality fuel, particularly table top fuel, as it has the potential to damage engines.

At the event, he also educated customers about their rights to report any issues they may encounter at retail outlets to the authority’s customer service department for investigation.

The NPA assured that appropriate action would be taken if the customer’s claim is substantiated, and if the investigation reveals that the customer’s complaint was unfounded, an apology would be expected from the customer.

The head of planning at the National Petroleum Authority, Dominic Aboagye, further informed the media that geopolitical factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar had affected fuel prices.

However, he emphasised that the NPA’s swift measures had helped prevent the country from experiencing fuel shortages.

