Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, has said that the Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECOP) in the region will directly and indirectly generate about 1,000 jobs for the people within the waste recycling supply chain.

Speaking in an interview on Adom News at the commissioning ceremony of a 400 tons state-of-the-art solid waste recycling plant at Yabram at Dambai, the minister stated that the facility is expected to generate about 1,000 jobs for the people of the region.

According to him, the company is part of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s commitment to making Ghana one of the cleanest countries in the sub-region.

The minister noted that President Akufo-Addo made a commitment to make the country one of the cleanest in the sub-region and subsequently through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with the Jospong Group cut sod to establish IRECOPS in all 16 regions of Ghana.

He pointed out that the Jospong Group of Companies is a successful business that is solving environmental problems and creating jobs for Ghanaians.

The Chief Investment Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Noah Gyimah, in a statement stated that providing environmentally sustainable businesses is the focus of the Jospong Group of Companies as these IRECOPs are being commissioned all over the country.

He said the primary purpose of the project is to add value to waste and make it beneficial to communities.

Mr Gyimah added that the IRECOPs will contribute to reducing the amount of waste sent to the landfills and minimize its adverse effect of emitting climate-inducing gases.

He added that benefit benefits of these IRECOPs will create jobs for community members and help attain the Sustainable Development Goals.

Nana Kwaku Beyanor of the Dambai expressed his appreciation to the Jospong Group of Companies for the establishment of the IRECOP and was hopeful that the job creation opportunities will improve the lives of the community members.

