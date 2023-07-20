A collision between a Metro Mass bus and an articulator cargo car loaded with onions has resulted in serious injuries to 15 passengers at Gomoa Potsin on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Several others also sustained minor injuries during the accident.

The Metro Mass bus involved had the registration number GT 5392-19.

The unfortunate collision occurred approximately 200 meters away from Potsin junction at a location known as Tonnisco.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reported on Adom Midday News that the impact of the accident was severe, leading to significant damage to both vehicles and causing distress among the passengers and witnesses at the scene.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the site, and the injured individuals were rushed to nearby medical facilities for immediate treatment.

Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the accident and to assess the responsibilities of those involved.

