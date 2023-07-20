Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, found himself in hot waters after being arrested by the Commercial Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Reports indicate that the artiste was granted bail on July 17, 2023, following accusations of failing to uphold his contractual obligations with Cruise People Limited, leading to the cancellation of a high-profile cruise ship performance in Greece.

According to in-depth details, Black Sherif allegedly breached the agreement with Cruise People Limited after accepting a substantial payment but subsequently failing to promote the event, named “Afro Cruise Jam.”

As the news spread, social media platforms were flooded with discussions from fans, friends, and industry players, speculating on the events that led to the music star’s current predicament.

Amidst growing interest and public scrutiny, both Black Sherif and Cruise People Limited are set to meet with the Ghana Police Service today as part of the ongoing investigation procedures.

The outcome of this meeting and the subsequent legal proceedings will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the reputation and future engagements of both parties involved in this unfortunate contractual dispute.

The cruise, known for its star-studded lineup, had garnered significant attention after a successful debut edition featuring renowned artistes like Gramps Morgan and Abrantie Amakye Dede.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cruise People Limited had engaged Black Sherif to perform at the second edition, agreeing to pay him Forty Thousand United States Dollars ($40,000), with an initial payment of Twenty Thousand United States Dollars ($20,000) made to secure his participation.

In return, the artiste was expected to record a video confirming his availability and commitment to perform on the agreed-upon dates.

However, complications arose when Black Sherif allegedly failed to deliver the promised video, which was crucial for marketing the event and boosting ticket sales.

Despite multiple attempts by Cruise People Limited to remind the artiste and his management about the breach, no response was received. Even formal communications from the company’s legal team on May 23, 2023, failed to yield a resolution.

The situation reached a breaking point, leading Cruise People Limited to take legal action. Regrettably, the matter escalated to the point where the Ghana Police Service intervened, and Black Sherif was arrested upon his arrival at the airport.

It’s important to note that the arrest is unrelated to any criminal activity but rather pertains to a civil matter concerning the alleged contract breach.

