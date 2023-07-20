Social media has been abuzz with conflicting reports and reactions over the alleged arrest of fast-rising musician Black Sherif.

Some posts and rumours have circulated, claiming that the star was arrested by the police for alleged breach of agreement concerning one of his shows.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation or statement from Black Sherif or any credible sources regarding his arrest.

The news was broken by blogger GhHyper who revealed he is directly involved in the case. He revealed he recommended Blacko, as he is otherwise known for the gig which ended on a wrong note.

He alleged that Blacko took thousands of Dollars for a performance in a boat cruise on Greece which is expected to happen in August. However, the musician has failed to meet up with obligations suggested by organizers despite taking half payment of the agreed rate.

Multiple reports have suggested that the organizers made an official complaint and the artiste was included in the stop list at the Kotoka International Airport.

Consequently, he was allegedly asked to step aside upon his arrival from his successful European tour and was handed over to the police who marched him to the Criminal Investigative Department headquarters.

The lack of verified information has led to a division on social media.

While some fans have expressed genuine concern and demanding answers, others remain skeptical about the authenticity of the news and have claimed it is to build hype for his latest project.

