A seven-person jury has been informed that Safina Mohammed, a 23-year-old biological science student, has been accused of killing her boyfriend, Frank Osei, who lived in Canada.

It is alleged that, she restrained him during what she described as ‘kinky sex’ and exploited his vulnerabilities to carry out her intentions.

On March 7, Senior State Attorney, Nana Ama Adinkra, in her opening statement to the jury, revealed that the prosecution would present evidence indicating that the deceased was chained with dog chains.

Additionally, she informed the jury that nine witnesses would be called, including another boyfriend of the accused and five police officers, to support the case.

The Senior State Attorney stated that, the prosecution plans to submit 31 exhibits as evidence.

Among the items to be presented are an autopsy report, five large dog chains, cello tape, four padlocks with 10 keys, a cutter, a pair of gloves, three knives, and several investigation caution statements from the accused person.

Safina Diamond has denied any connection to the murder of her Canadian-based boyfriend.

