Mama Gee, the mother of late TikTok sensation, Ahuofe has broken silence on his death.

Pained by his sudden death, the distraught mother said she is happy her son born Kwaku Adomako was able to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

“I was happy and appreciated what he was doing on social media because through that a lot of people got to know, recognise and appreciated me whenever I was out. I pray God strengthens all his fans and I appreciate the love and support they gave him,” she said.

Speaking in an interview, the mother said Ahuofe passed while on admitted at the hospital for two days.

She however noted that, the cause of death is still unknown.

“It is not true he died from drug overdose. The only thing the doctor asked was whether he takes alcohol and I confirmed he does sometimes but we don’t know the exact cause of death,” she said in an interview with Ghpage.

Sharing fond memories of late Kwaku Adomako, Mama Gee said he was a jovial, humble and serviceable person and as much as possible stayed out of trouble.

However, she added that, the gangster life her son was known for was only for social media trends.

In reality, Mama Gee said her late son was very calm.

The mother also disclosed that, her late son was her third child and died at age 30.