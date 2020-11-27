The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says Ghana under the NPP administration has experienced the greatest political fraud.

Speaking during a campaign tour of the North East Region, he accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of presenting the NDC as “demons” during their 2016 campaign and then proceeding to turn Ghana into what he describes as a “hell-hole” with no signs of economic prosperity.

“A recent opinion poll that was done says that 60 percent of Ghanaians say that their lives are worse today than they were in 2016. And obviously, it will be because this is the greatest political sakawa that has ever happened in the history of Ghana.

“What happened to all the promises,” he quizzed.

Mr. Mahama, therefore, urged the electorates of these communities to vote massively in favour of the NDC in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The former President and his campaign team were on a visit to some hard-to-reach areas to wrap up their tour of the Region on November 25 and 26.

During the three-day tour, he paid courtesy calls on the chiefs and people of Gambibgo and Sherigu in the Bolgatanga East and Central Constituencies, as well as the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zug-raan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

The team is currently headed towards the Northern Region where hundreds of residents are reported to be awaiting their arrival at the Tamale Airport junction.