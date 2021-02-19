Top Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has caused a stir with throwback photos on social media.

Miss Nelson took to Twitter to splash photos that featured colleague actors including Van Vicker, John Dumelo and Prince David Osei among others.

She posted the photos to show how she has been able to maintain her look and body all these years.

Amid laughter, she said some people are scared to take such a step due to numerous surgeries they may have done to improve their bodies and looks.

“A lot of people can’t post their photos from 5,10,15,20 years ago. Doctors have changed it all. End of my throwback Thursday,” she tweeted.