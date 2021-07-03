TECNO Ghana has officially launched its latest device in its Phantom series – the Phantom X – its first high-end smartphone with 50-megapixel main and 48-megapixel selfie cameras.

This marks the return of the series after a Phantom device was not released in 2020.

The last Phantom was the Phantom 9 from 2019 and according to TECNO Training Manager, Cyril Amarteifio, the Phantom X which has a 6.7″ Super AMOLED borderless curved display is a massive upgrade on the last device.

He said: “The Phantom X is our flagship device and the Phantom X is bigger and better than the previous version. Ghanaians can get one at stores across the country from July 5 at a cost of 2,795 cedis or by pre-order on the TECNO website.”

The Branch Manager, Tecno Mobile, Northern Sector, Opoku Daniel added: “PHANTOM X isn’t just an innovative high-end smartphone; it empowers the modern extraordinary individuals’ way of life being bold to reject the ordinary, always strive for success and have the ambition to achieve new heights. Holding this spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through PHANTOM X.”

Device

Just like the Phantom 9, the Phantom X has an in-display fingerprint reader with quick face unlock for bio-authentication and runs on an improved 12nm MediaTek Helio G95 chipset coupled with Mali G76 GPU.

The Phantom X also packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage and runs on HiOS based on Android 11.

The device is also powered by a 4700mAh with 33W fast-charging support with connectivity options including Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, FM Radio and Bluetooth. It comes in two artistic colours; Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Monet’s Summer.

Launch

The device was launched on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Grand Arena – Accra International Conference Centre, Accra-Ghana.

It was officially unveiled by TECNO Brand Ambassador Stonebwoy who was later joined by his friends in the music industry to thrill the audience at the post-launch party.

Artistes, who joined Stonebwoy at the post-launch bash, included Mr Drew, Adina, Akwaboah, Sefa, Kuami Eugene, and many more.