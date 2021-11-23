Ghanaian-Romanian musician, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, known by his stage name, Wanlov the Kubolor, has taken to social media to flaunt his baby mama.

In a set of photos on the Instagram page of the award-winning musician, Kubolor decided to show off the love of his life.

The musician took the opportunity of his baby mama’s birthday, on November 22, 2021, to show off the pretty woman and also celebrate her.

Kubolor shared photos of some of the special moments he shared with his pretty baby mama and also shared photos with their kids.

After posting the photos, Wanlov captioned them:

“Friends since 1998! happy birthday to my love @anettespette81.”