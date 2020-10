Comic musician, Wanlov The Kubolor, has flaunted two of his seven children in three new photos.

In the post, the location was captured as Svendborg, a municipality in Denmark.

He visited the children who live there with their mother to perhaps spend some time with them.

The two kids, who are white people, appeared so excited after seeing their dad.

READ ALSO:

Many people have praised him and the children.

Check out photos below: