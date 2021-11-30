A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has revealed how GH¢51.2million judgment debt was paid to Alfred Agbesi Woyome, National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Tuesday, he said there was no pressure on him from powers above to pay the money.

According to him, the Attorney General (AG) wrote to his ministry to ask him to pay the money but he asked the AG to clarify the petitioner’s (Woyome) claim of right to the amount.

“AG wrote to me at that time to pay Woyome the money but I replied AG to give me documents that show that indeed the money was Woyome’s and so I refused to pay,” he said.

Kwabena Duffuor

However, Dr Duffuor noted the AG surprisingly went to court where an order for payment was issued, adding that it was the court that paid the money and not him.

Mr Woyome, who was a financier of the National Democratic Congres, has been involved in a legal tussle with the government since 2013.

While the businessman was initially awarded the default judgment, the Supreme Court later ordered him to refund all monies wrongfully paid him in the form of the judgment debt.

Meanwhile, the state has since secured an order from the court to sell Mr Woyome’s property should he fail to find the money to defray the debt.