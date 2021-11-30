The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has expressed reservations about a purported message from Speaker Alban Bagbin to Ghanaians.

According to him, the Speaker must be able to come out and reveal the identity of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) who stayed after their walkout.

“If he was smart enough to know that one member of the Majority sat at the corner then he should as well be smart to identify that member otherwise he should stop wasting our ears,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

ALSO READ:

The Nsawam Adoagyiri MP has argued the assertion cannot be correct as they monitored the proceedings on screen after the walkout.

“Assuming without admitting what he said is correct then he should have revealed who sat at the corner and we will agree that one person has abstained. However, what he said was 137 against 0,” he fumed.