Ghanaian music performer, Worlasi, on Monday was a guest lecturer at the University of Ghana (Legon), Accra.

He was at the premier university’s English Department following an invitation by a lecturer, Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang.

The invitation was for ENGL 314: Introduction to African Literature class.

Dr Opoku-Agyemang had earlier announced the singer’s visit on his Twitter page.

Worlasi for about two hours led the students who were eager to learn in a discussion about his craft, inspiration and his career in its entirety.

Dr Opoku-Agyemang later took to his Instagram page to share a video from the session he described as a masterclass.

Worlasi described the experience as the best day in his life as it felt like a corporate social responsibility.

“I think it made me understand who I was even more because I could see, and they reminded me of some of the things I’ve even forgotten about myself basically,” he explained.