“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor, Andre Braugher has died after a brief illness, a representative said.

He was 61.

Details about the illness were not available. Representative Jennifer Allen confirmed the news, saying Braugher died Monday.

His two best-known roles were police officers. Braugher won an Emmy for his depiction of police detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

And he came to be known to a new generation of TV viewers in 2013 as a deadpan police captain on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be,” NBC Entertainment said in a statement late Tuesday. “In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We will miss him tremendously.”

He was nominated for Emmy Awards 11 times and won twice, including for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie in 2006 for his role as Nick Atwater in the FX Network production “Thief.” His award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series came in 1998 for portraying Pembleton.

Braugher also had roles on “Law & Order: SVU” and other serious dramas and films, including “The Tuskegee Airmen.” In 2000 and 2001, he portrayed Dr. Ben Gideon on the ABC drama “Gideon’s Crossing.”

His decades long acting career stretched from “Glory” in 1989 to “Men of a Certain Age” in 2009-11 to the career-twist comedy of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

On that show, he played Capt. Ray Holt, a sounding board for one-liners from the wisecracking Detective Jake Peralta, played by the show’s producer, comedian Andy Samberg.