Actor, Majid Michel has expressed his view about politics in Ghana.

In an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra show, the “Fifty-Fifty” actor said politicians, especially incumbent governments don’t have to convince the electorates to vote for them during elections.

He explained that, the decision by the electorates to maintain or change a government will be based on work done.

“You don’t need to convince me to vote for you if you are doing something that inspires me. I will do that automatically. But it is most unfortunate… politicians are not leaders, very few of them are,” the actor told show host, Black I.

Majid Michel underscored the need for politician to have integrity if they want to be retained in power.

MORE: