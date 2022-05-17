Member of Parliament Kwesimintsim in the Western region, Dr Prince Hamid Armah has admonished the youth of Kwesimintsim to be patriotic and loyal to Ghana as the nation aspires to develop.

He emphasised that patriotism is the most important value in nation-building and cannot be replaced by any other ethic.

The call was made in an address delivered on his behalf by the Kwesimintsim NPP Constituency Secretary, Augustine Asiljoe, at ‘The Pledge’, a patriotic event organised by the Methodist Ghana under the theme “I promise on my honour to be faithful and loyal to Ghana my motherland”.

Dr Prince Hamid Armah, who also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Education Committee of Parliament, stated that patriotism is the lifeblood of development.

Hence no country can develop without a critical mass of its population being patriotic in its affairs.

He advised the constituents of Kwesimintsim and members of the Boys and Girls Brigade of the Methodist Church, Kwesimintsim Society to stay true to the nation by upholding the strict patriotic heritage of forebears of the nation.

“Patriotism is simply putting yourself first by ensuring that your nation sustainably has the capacity to ensure your welfare.

“Simply put, the best way to ensure your self-interest is to actively contribute towards creating a nation based on the rule of law, equity, and civic responsibility. Then, when our nation is built to its full capacity, we shall, as a people, be better for it,” Dr Armah explained.

The National Pledge event was specifically organised by the 11th and 9th Takoradi Company Freeman Society of the Boys and Girls Brigade of the Methodist Church Ghana which is a youth group raising Christian Soldiers to serve God and the nation.

The event was chaired by the Special Advisor to the President, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Special Guest of Honour.

Dr Armah noted that the National Pledge provides a thorough guide for citizens towards building a patriotic nation which is a pre-requisite for development.

He said patriotism to the nation must be practical and should be seen in all spears of national life.

“Patriotism means paying our taxes and avoiding the temptation to steal from the state. Patriotism means making the beauty of our built environment a priority and thus refusing to litter publicly.

“Patriotism means keeping the peace and order, thus avoiding hastily sharing information that may cause fear, panic, or public mistrust. Patriotism means believing in our national heritage of hospitality, respect, and communal wellbeing” he admonished.

Dr Armah also explained that the principle of patriotism traces its root to biblical teachings by Apostle Paul to the Romans where he admonished them in Chapter 13, verse 1 states;

“Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.”

The Apostle again, according to the MP, admonished in Romans 13: 6-7 that, “This is also why you pay taxes, for the authorities are God’s servants, who give their full time to governing.

“Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honour, then honour.”

He also entreated the congregants to make a daily pledge to themselves and the nation by reciting the National pledge and take steps to live by its words.

The Kwesimintsim MP also made a passionate appeal to the Methodist Church Ghana to replicate the programme in all other districts of the church to carry the message of patriotism nationwide.