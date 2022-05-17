Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Henry Nuamah, popularly known as Krymi, has recounted how the death of his father and brother affected his music career.

According to him, the sudden demise of his dad and brother still “doesn’t make sense to me”.

“I have spoken to my pastors and spiritual people; I have been asking questions because it doesn’t make sense,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall.

Krymi who is yet to recover from the shock said he can go into a recording studio and go blank.

“People don’t know how these things have huge effect on somebody like me who is an emotional writer. It’s not easy at all” he bemoaned.

Krymi is the brain behind the songs, Party Gbee, Notty, Wild, So Damn Fine and Toffee.

