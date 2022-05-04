Highlife artiste, Henry Nuamah, popularly known by his stage name Krymi, is mourning the death of his brother.

His brother, whom he identified simply as Will, passed on on Monday, May 2, 2022.

In an Instagram post where he made the announcement, Krymi said he is yet to heal from the pain of losing his father, and the latest death has intensified his heartache.

“Bro what do u want me to do now? U should have waited small bro cos u know how hard it was for me when dad left. U are the only person I can call Will. Please don’t leave me bro In these hard times you are the one I call but now who do u want me to call? Why Will?!. Rest we blood! I love u forever bro,” he posted.

He accompanied his tribute with some photos of their childhood and fun moments.

Krymi has lost two relatives in three months. His father, who was popularly known as Coach, died on February 11.