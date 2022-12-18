Artiste Krymi proved to fans why he is indeed one of the best live performers there is in the country as he steals spotlight at the Nine Lessons and Carols organised by Ghana’s number one entertainment channel, Adom TV.

Krymi brought a new dimension to the programme with his transition from gospel to secular music, in a way that did not distract the patrons from the core of the show.

Krymi

There was no ‘Father Christmas’ on stage, but the artiste made sure to evenly give the audiences a fair share of goodies through his lyrical prowess.

He was dressed to match the occasion in a green and red two-piece ensemble, embroidered with patterns of Christmas tree.

Not only did he sing his hit songs including ‘Dwe’ back-to-back, he also enticed fans with his new dance moves amid applauses.

The fans were yearning for more when his performance came to an end.