The 2022 edition of Adom TV’s Nine Lessons and Carols cannot be complete without some A-listed personalities reading selected scriptures to mark the event.

The scriptures, taken from both the new and old testaments, told the beautiful story of the prophecies foretold of Jesus’ birth, how it was fulfilled, His death and the hope His resurrection has brought to humanity.

Love and entertainment presenter, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, read a lesson taken from the book of Isaiah 11 vs 1 to 3, 4 and 7, which spoke on how the branch (Jesus) will bear fruit and be a delight unto the Lord.

It also spoke on his reign filled with justice, sympathy for the poor, slaying the wicked, being righteous and faithful to his subjects, as well as other wonderous benefits in the near perfect future.

She was followed by Obiri Yeboah Fentemferem, as Akan News broadcaster who read Luke 1: 26-25, 38 which emphasized on the generational lineage the Messiah will be birthed from.

The scripture spoke on how the angel approached Virgin Mary of the divine agenda of God and it’s subsequent turnout of events.

Sports guru, Fire Lady reminded the patrons of the good book of Luke 2: 1, 3-7 which spoke on the travel by Joseph and his pregnant wife for the population census ordered by Caesar Augustus.

This is in fulfillment of a prophecy that the Messiah will be birthed in Ephrata, a holy priestly city in Bethlehem.

Ignatius Amanor took his lesson from Luke 2:8-16 which detailed the announcement of the birth of Christ to the three wise men and their visit.

While tending their flock, the shepherds were visited by an angel who imparted glory unto them and informed them of the birth of Christ. They in turn, paid a visit to Mary and found Jesus lying in the manger.

Former GMB beauty queen, Akua Amoakoaa, read the eighth lesson in Mathew 2:1-12; the afterbirth and the fury of King Herold upon hearing the news of the birth of a new king.

King Herold called on the wise men to search diligently so he can pay homage to the newborn King. The wise men followed the star and gifted him with gold, Frankenstein and myrrh.

Ninth and final reading was presented by Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfo from John 1:1-14 which identified Jesus as the life and light of all people paving the way for all mankind.

In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the world was God. This proclaims the assignment of Jesus as a testimony to the light and goodness of God which makes him not part of this world.

Host Tima Kumkum and Akyaa as well as winner of the second edition of Adom TV’s Won Sa No Adwuma, Adepam, KBaw, had the opportunity to feed patrons who were hungry for the word of God.