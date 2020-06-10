National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has aired his dissatisfaction about the arrest of Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei.

The Apostle was arrested on Tuesday morning while he was granting a media interview for comments made against President Akufo-Addo and Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Jean Mensa.

According to Mr Gyamfi, he is at lost as to the sudden arrest and remand of Mr Owusu Agyei when Rev Owusu Bempah who prior to the 2016 general election had said the then boss of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, would die if she declared Mr Mahama president.

He also questioned why the same treatment was not meted out to the regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Bono Region, Abronye DC when he was on record to have said on live radio that, Mr Mahama was behind the death of the late president, John Evans Atta Mills.

To him, the sudden arrest and remand of Apostle Kwabena Agyei affirms assertions of President Akufo-Addo’s intolerance and totalitarianism.

I will say that it is President Akufo-Addo that has arrested the man because he is the head of the National Security Council. He had Apostle Agyei arrested just because the man insulted him [Akufo-Addo], he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday.

We are not justifying what Apostle Agyei did but let me ask: is he the only person to have insulted a president in this country? Don’t some even use harsher words? What insults and allegations haven’t Owusu Bempah and Abronye DC rained on Mr Mahama, he quizzed.