Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has reacted to his son, Daniel Duncan-Williams’ actions and outburst on social media.

In a statement, signed by the spokesperson for the family, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, the family pleaded with Ghanaians to remember its son in their prayers for the Almighty God to cure him completely of a serious medical condition.

According to the family, though its son had undergone the very best medical interventions, treatments and hospitalisations, he still experiences relapses when he does not continue with his prescribed medications.

“Through the family, Daniel has undergone the very best medical interventions, treatments and hospitalisations, yet he still experiences relapses when he does not continue [with] his prescribed medication,” the statement read.

Below is the full statement:

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and his family thank you for your prayers. Daniel’s outbursts on social media and elsewhere should not be media fodder or click-bait.

We acknowledge that the obscenities are abhorrent but understand that he has a serious illness. Daniel has undergone the very best medical interventions, treatments and hospitalizations, yet he still experiences relapses when he does not continue on his prescribed medication.

The Archbishop says “this is a test of his faith. In his own words; “I acknowledge the situation my son is in, and I still love him…please pray for us…. “Love covers a multitude of sins.” 1 Peter 4:8

The Archbishop and his family continue to stand firm in their faith believing God for Daniel’s full deliverance, healing and restoration. We ask that you please respect their privacy as they navigate through this trying time.

Psalms 3:3. But thou, O Lord, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head.

Bishop Ebenezer Obodai

Spokesperson for Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and family

