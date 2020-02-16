Founder of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams prayed ceaselessly against the deadly coronavirus which has claimed many lives especially in China.

“By divine authority, I command the spirit behind coronavirus be arrested in the name of Jesus, we attack it at its root” he commanded in a post on Facebook.

The deadly virus is fast spreading in China since it broke in Wuhan and the death toll now stands past 1,600 per World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics.



Ever since the disease surfaced in China, many countries are on the alert to ensure it does not find its way to their setting.



It has however found its way into other countries including Egypt in recent times.



In a prayer post by the Archbishop, he commanded the virus which he says is demonic and meant to cripple nations to wither and die.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams cast out the ‘spirit’ behind the virus, whiles attacking its roots and drove it far away from Ghana.