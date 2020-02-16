Winner of the maiden edition of Adom TV’s Nsoromma musical reality show, Righteous Vandyke, on Sunday, joined a host of other mourners to observe the one week memorial of late highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom.

Righteous who described the late musician as a mentor said he will perform to honour him.

Family, friends and colleagues of late Kofi B have all gathered at De Temple in Achimota for the one week celebration of his passing on February 15, 2020.

Friends of the late Mmobrowa singer will host a musical concert to celebrate him.

Kofi B will be laid to rest on April 25, 2020 in Accra.

Kofi Boakye Yiadom, known in showbiz circles as Kofi B, died Sunday, prior to a performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, started complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat prior to being rushed to the hospital.