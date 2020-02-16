Inter Allies forward, Victorien Adebayor, has dominated the headlines with his silky display in their 3:1 win over Berekum.

Two sublime goals from Adebayor helped Allies to secure all three points against the Blues on Saturday at the Golden City Park on Saturday.‬

Adebayor, with the qualities of a top-notch striker, has made defenders look silly in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Berekum Chelsea’s Ahmed Adams who is regarded as one of the best defenders of the League was humiliated by Adebayor with some exquisite skills.

Inter Allies’ intricate passing game was put to the test when Chelsea pressed, however, Adebayor had all the answers as the Nigerien cheekily nutmegged the Adams on many occasions.

Find video of one of such moments below:

Victorien Adebayor.



Take a bow 👑 pic.twitter.com/KyGwfrAujj — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 15, 2020

Adebayor followed up his audacious ‘nutmeg’ with an exquisite finish that stunned the spectators at the Golden City Park.

The 25-year-old is currently leading the goalscorers chat with 10 goals to his credit.