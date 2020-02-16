Late highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B, will be buried on April 25, 2020 in Accra.

The family of the late musician announced the date at his one-week ceremony in Accra.

According to the family, the funeral rites, as well as the burial ceremony, will be held in Accra but added that will be announcing the exact venue at a later date.

Thousands of Ghanaians and colleagues of the musician showed up in their numbers to observe the one-week memorial of late singer as well as commiserate with the family.