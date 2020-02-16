A one-week ceremony in remembrance of late highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B is underway at Achimota in Accra.

His family will announce the date for the final funeral rites for the late musician who joined his ancestors after a short illness.

High profile personalities in the creative industry as well as his fans have thronged the venue to pay their last respect.

Friends of the late musician will host a musical concert on February 15, 2020 to celebrate him.

Photos and videos to follow soon…